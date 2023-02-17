Aero India 2023 concludes on a high

February 17, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The five-day Aero India 2023 concluded as aircraft and helicopters took part in one final performance before a packed house on February 17.

The Aero India 2023, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, was the biggest ever since the airshow began in Bengaluru.

Organised at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in a total area of around 35,000 sqm, the event was the biggest-ever till date and witnessed the participation of 98 countries, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Aero India 2023 - What you missed

While the first two days were business days with a Defence Ministers’ Conclave, a CEOs Round Table, Manthan start-up event, and Bandhan ceremony, the last two days of the airshow were open to the public with aerial displays being the highlight.

The defence ministers of 32 countries, air chiefs of 29 countries, and 73 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs attended the event where 809 defence companies, including MSMEs and start-ups, showcased their technologies.

The Bandhan event, held on February 15, was aimed at forging and renewing partnerships between business entities. The event witnessed the forging of 266 partnerships, including 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements, nine product launches and three Transfer of Technology, worth around ₹80,000 crore.

MoUs included the ones between Gopalan Aerospace India Private Limited and Omnipol of Czech Republic for manufacturing and assembling 1st passenger aircraft (L 410 UVP-E20 version) by a private company in India, and between HAL and Elta Systems Limited of Israel for cooperation on future business in maritime patrol radar for Indian platforms.

A CEOs’ Round Table on the sidelines of the airshow witnessed participation of officials, delegates and global CEOs from 26 countries, including Boeing, Lockheed, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, Liebherr Group, Raytheon Technologies, and Safran.

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Rafale, Sukhoi-30 Mki, B-1, DC-3, F-16, F-35, Dakota DC-3, Harvard Trainer, Surya Kiran aerobatics team and Sarang helicopter display team were among the aircraft to participate in the aerial display.

Anti-Arm Decoy, Apace AH-64, C-130J, C-30 Millennium, F/A-18, Hawk-I, Hawker 800, L39 Albatross, Tango Sierra TS-1003 (UAV) were on static display.