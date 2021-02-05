Bengaluru05 February 2021 07:59 IST
Aero India 2021: MoUs lined up
Updated: 04 February 2021 22:59 IST
They cover trainer aircraft and anti-torpedo defence system
The Indian Air Force has handed a request for proposal (RFP) to defence PSU HAL for 70 HTT 40 trainer aircraft to meet its requirements. The trainers will be produced in Bengaluru and Nashik.
BEML has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Aeronautical Laboratory CSIR to jointly develop a two-seater trainer aircraft through technology transfer. It also signed an MoU to develop advanced components and mini unmanned aerial vehicles.
Rafael Advanced Defense System and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. will sign an MoU on Friday for joint induction of anti-torpedo defence system called SHADE for the Indian Navy.
