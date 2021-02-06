Aero India 2021: Karnataka signs 33 MoUs

06 February 2021 07:39 IST

New industrial policy gives push to aerospace and defence industry

Karnataka has signed 33 memorandums of understanding with defence and aerospace companies during Aero India 2021.

One MoU is for setting up of a mega cluster Abhyuday Bharat at a cost of ₹1,000 crore to provide plug-and-play options for SMEs and design resources, testing facilities and vendor development under one roof.

Another is for designing and manufacturing 2-seater aircraft for civil naval application.

The State has entered into an understanding with GE to explore the option of developing a Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Robotics, Intelligent Sensor and Engineering Technology, which will be in line with Karnataka’s new industrial policy that recognises aerospace and defence industry as a sector to focus on.

A number of MoUs are for setting up of facilities for manufacturing aerospace components, precision components, innovative engineering solutions, space application, microwave devices, radar and artificial intelligence products.

A couple of MoUs have been signed for setting up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities for aircraft.