Aero India 2021: Karnataka signs 33 MoUs

Karnataka has signed 33 memorandums of understanding with defence and aerospace companies during Aero India 2021.
One MoU is for setting up of a mega cluster Abhyuday Bharat at a cost of ₹1,000 crore to provide plug-and-play options for SMEs and design resources, testing facilities and vendor development under one roof.
Another is for designing and manufacturing 2-seater aircraft for civil naval application.
The State has entered into an understanding with GE to explore the option of developing a Centre of Excellence for Aerospace Robotics, Intelligent Sensor and Engineering Technology, which will be in line with Karnataka’s new industrial policy that recognises aerospace and defence industry as a sector to focus on.
A number of MoUs are for setting up of facilities for manufacturing aerospace components, precision components, innovative engineering solutions, space application, microwave devices, radar and artificial intelligence products.
A couple of MoUs have been signed for setting up maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities for aircraft.
