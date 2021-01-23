Aero India 2021: Extra caution in the light of 2019 mishap

23 January 2021 06:15 IST

Around 300 cars were gutted in a fire in the previous edition

The Indian Air Force and State government have made elaborate arrangements to prevent a repeat of the fire mishap in the parking area during the previous edition in which around 300 cars were gutted.

The grass will be completely removed this time, and the ground will be levelled. Markings will be done for parking slots. CCTV cameras will be fixed to cover the entire parking area. A fire audit has been conducted by the Fire Services Department. The IAF will deploy two helicopters with Bambi baskets to cater to any fire emergency.

The venue will have four medical aid points with 26 doctors and 46 medical assistants. Five ambulances will be deployed. As many as 2,500 beds will be reserved in 14 government and 48 private hospitals in the vicinity to admit patients in case of an emergency.

