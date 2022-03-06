Advocate’s mobile number cloned to harass people; probe on

The Central division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a person who is suspected to have cloned the phone number of a city-based lawyer, and using the information to harass people.

In his complaint the victim, S. Balakrishna said that 10 days ago, a fellow lawyer called him to find out why he had called her at 3.27 am. When he checked his phone, he found that her number was not in his contact list and he had not made any call to her. He ignored the incident, but over the next few days, three of his clients informed him that they had received calls from him at odd hours.

“In his complaint, the lawyer said that someone is misusing his phone number to harass people. We are now trying to track down the accused and verify the locations from where the calls were made,” said a police officer.