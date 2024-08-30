Advocate Jagadish who claimed to be in possession of multiple ‘sex CDs’, including of a former CM and a prominent seer, arrested in 2022 case, released on bail

Advocate K.N. Jagadish, who over the last three days claimed to have “sex CDs” of a former Chief Minister of Karnataka and a prominent seer in the State, was arrested by the city police on Thursday in a case that dates back to 2022. He was produced before a city court on Friday which granted him bail.

The arrest came hours after Mr. Jagadish posted a video on social media claiming he had been approached by a delegation of sex workers who had secretly recorded Karnataka police officials harassing them over the past three years and that they had a total of 9,000 such sex clips. He had sought protection to submit these videos to the Chief Minister. Following his videos, a former Chief Minister sought an injunction order against media houses restricting them from airing any derogatory content. While Mr. Jagadish has made claims of being in possession of several “sex CDs”, he has not released any.

Police sources said the court had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him as he did not appear before the court in connection with the case registered against him under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in 2022, despite issuing multiple summons. “We did not know about his whereabouts. But after he uploaded these videos, we tracked him down to Goa through technical analysis. Of late, he had been based out of Goa. A team went to Goa, secured him and executed the NBW. We produced him before the court, which granted him bail,” a senior official said.

Mr. Jagadish was earlier arrested in February 2022 for alleged assault on advocates on the City Civil Court premises in Bengaluru. He was then representing a woman who had claimed she was sexually abused by former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. He was also booked for abusing and intimidating a constable at the city Police Commissioner’s office.

