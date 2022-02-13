Advocate held for assaulting colleagues, creating ruckus on court premises in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 20:32 IST

Special Correspondent February 13, 2022 20:32 IST

The police also booked two of his colleagues, his son and 40 others as co-accused in the case

The police also booked two of his colleagues, his son and 40 others as co-accused in the case

The Halasuru Gate police on Sunday arrested Advocate Jagadish Mahadev for allegedly assaulting a few advocates on the premises of the City Civil Court Complex, Cauvery Bhavan, threatening and abusing them on social media. Based on the complaint filed by Advocate Narayanaswamy G, the police on Saturday registered an FIR charging Jagadish charging him for creating disharmony, enmity, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, assault and criminal intimidation. The police also booked two of his colleagues, his son and 40 others as co-accused in the case. According to the police, Jagadish had gone to court on Friday to submit documents pertaining to an alleged land grabbing by IPS officer Ravi D Chennanavar. He was accompanied by his colleagues and 40 others. As per the complaint, they reportedly attacked Narayanaswamy and assaulted him creating a law and order situation within the city civil court premises. Incidentally, Jagadish’s son sustained injuries when a group of people attacked him, following which he lodged a complaint with the police. The advocate later put out a video on social media, threatening and abusing lawyers, senior police officers, and the President of the Advocates Association, Vivek Reddy, Mr. Reddy filed a complaint with the city police commissioner seeking strict action on Saturday.



Our code of editorial values