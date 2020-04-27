Advisory mooted to educate citizens on quarantine facilities in Bengaluru

With the civic body faced with resistance from locals and even elected representatives in some areas with quarantine facilities, an advisory is on the cards to educate citizens that such facilities were safe.

Recently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had a tough time quarantining Tablighi Jamaat attendees who were foreign nationals. Over one and a half days, five attendees were shifted from one hotel to another, only to be returned to Haj Bhavan following protests.

There are also unverified reports of people disapproving of the setting up of quarantine facilities for primary and secondary contacts in their localities.

Padmanabha Reddy, Kacharakanahalli councillor who protested against Tablighi Jamaat attendees being quarantined at a serviced apartment in Banaswadi, said he was only responding to the demands of locals.

Civic officials admitted that there was some pressure on them to appease citizens, while also ensuring that the quarantine facilities were set up and allowed to function seamlessly. “It is natural to have apprehensions regarding a spread of the disease because of the housing of primary and secondary contacts in these facilities. However, in reality, the quarantine facilities do not pose a threat,” an official said, explaining that the civic body had put in place stringent containment and hygiene measures.

Apart from Haj Bhavan, which currently houses around 75 persons, the BBMP has booked rooms in hotels across the city, where primary and secondary contacts are being quarantined. Nearly 1,300 rooms have been earmarked in 17 hotels.

“The quarantine facilities may fall in one or the other ward. We are more concerned about having enough facilities in place to quarantine the primary and secondary contacts,” the official added.