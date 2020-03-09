Adugodi blast: BBMP to send notice to BMRCL

09 March 2020 22:50 IST

Company had allegedly dumped construction debris in the site

The site at Dairy Circle, Adugodi, where a 50-year-old man sustained serious injuries to his leg after a minor blast on Sunday, was filled with construction debris allegedly dumped by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday said that it would serve notice to the BMRCL.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a chemical reaction of elements in the pile of garbage and construction debris. The victim, Narasimhappa, had to undergo a below-knee amputation at the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics Hospital, and is currently in the ICU.

Sources at the hospital said it was the only way to save his left leg. “We are monitoring him carefully in the ICU. As of now, he is out of danger,” a doctor said and added that when the victim was brought to the hospital, he was bleeding profusely leading to complications.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar visited the spot on Monday. They directed officials to identify and take strict action against those who carelessly abandon chemicals in public places. After visiting Narasimhappa in hospital, the Mayor also said that the civic body would pay the hospital expenses.

The Adugodi police have registered a case of negligence. They are waiting for the forensic report. “The State Forensic Science Laboratory authorities have taken samples of the chemicals. Based on the results of the tests, we will take further action against the culprits,” said a senior police officer.