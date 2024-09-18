Administrative processes, types of cases impact performance of court significantly rather than the number of judges or total working days, finds study 

A collaborative study ‘Decision Time: Illuminating Performance in India’s District Courts’ conducted by the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) has revealed that rather than the number of judges or the total working days, the court type and the types of cases significantly impact the performance of the court.

Researchers Varsha Aithala, Anushka Sachan, Srijoni Sen (formerly or presently associated with NLSIU), and Himanshu Payal, Chiranjib Bhattacharya (associated with IISc.) conducted a quantitative analysis of over 1,700 district courts in the country between 2010 and 2018.

They assessed the performance of the courts through the measure of timeliness of case disposal. Median Days to Decision (MDD) or the number of days taken for a district court to decide a case was used as the measuring tool. The study was published in Data and Policy, a journal from the Cambridge University Press on August 30.

The study aims to understand the impact of working strength and tenure of judges, case administration, age distribution of cases, and category or case type against the performance of the district courts. The researchers also classified the top and bottom 1 percentile of district courts (based on their MDD) as 15 High Median Days (HMD) courts and 15 Low Median Days (LMD) courts to assess the impact of the aforementioned factors better on their performances.

The study further says that the administrative categorisation of a court as a district or sessions court, a magistrate’s court sessions’ court seems to have a greater impact on its performance when compared to the number of cases adjudicated before that court. This is supported by the data which shows that LMD courts see a higher caseload (ranging from 674 to 71,000 cases) whereas HMD courts see a much lower caseload (81 to 3,400 cases). Further, the LMD courts decided a majority of cases within the first year of filing date whereas in HMD courts, nearly 65% of the cases took between three to 10 years for disposal.

The study also elucidates the importance of administrative processes and structures in the court performance. It says that high-performing courts showed better administrative efficiency in case management and took less than 100 days from filing to listing a matter for the first hearing. Meanwhile, low-performing courts took more than 800 days to do the same.

“We found that overall, courts categorised as district and sessions courts took less time to decide all categories of cases (therefore, are more productive) than the Chief Judicial Magistrate courts and the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts in a district,” said Ms. Aithala, one of the authors.

“We also found that criminal cases formed the majority of the caseload of district courts in India. Those district courts which took more days to decide a case also had a higher percentage of cases at the earlier stages in the lifecycle of a case (like appearance, hearing, evidence etc) rather than argument or order or judgement, which come at the later procedural stage,” she added.

Another key finding from the study was that there was no difference between the performances of the courts with high and low judge strength.

Summarising the findings, Ms. Aithala said, “We find that the quality of judicial time spent at a court is critical, and simply adding more judges or increasing the number of days that a judge spends in that court are not good indicators to understand court performance. We determine court performance based on a single measure: the time taken for a district court to decide a case. Therefore, our suggestion is that policy efforts should be directed at improving case management practices, effective case categorization, and streamlined administrative processes in district courts.”

