Aditya Alva tells HC there is no recognisable offence under NDPS Act

CCB says incriminating materials found on his property premises

The Central Crime Branch told the Karnataka High Court that certain incriminating materials like small quantity of psychotropic pills and ganja were seized from the premises belonging to Aditya Alva, one of the accused in the drug racket case allegedly involving Kannada actors.

Mr. Alva, in his petition before the court, claimed that the complaint in the drug case “does not even make a remote reference or whisper on any acts or omission or any recognisable offence by him under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.”

However, the CCB’s statement claimed that a few grams of pills and certain quantity of ganja were seized during the search at his property, House of Life, near Hebbal in the city, and contended that available materials and statements of other accused are sufficient to attract cognizable offence against him. The CCB had issued lookout notice against him, who is at large since registration of the case.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, before whom the petition came up for hearing on October 16, has adjourned further hearing till November 13.

Degree from London

Stating that he holds master’s degree in International Diplomacy and International Law from SOAS College of University of London and a bachelor’s degree in International Politics from the University of San Francisco, Mr. Alva has alleged that, “without prejudice, he humbly believes that the police has sought to arraign him as one of the accused presumably due to the flood of rumours and false allegations that were peddled by media and certain politically motivated armed chair warriors who have attempted to wreak vendetta against him and his family members.”

Pointing out that he hails from a respectable family of politicians who made significant contributions to the State, Mr. Alva, a realtor by profession, said that he has been “painted with a brush of guilt, even before he has been afforded with an opportunity of being heard, by the hoi polloi in general and the media houses in particular solely on the score that a crime has been registered, which is, in fact, an act beyond the purview of the legal sphere.”

The highhanded acts of police have subjected him and his family members to unexplainable harassment besides causing dent to reputation of his family, he has alleged.