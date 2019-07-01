Adi inspects Chikkanagamangala solid waste management plant

Subhash B. Adi, who heads the State chapter of the National Green Tribunal, inspected the solid waste management (SWM) plant at Chikkanagamangala, on Sunday. Residents living around the plant have for long been complaining about foul odour and alleged improper management of the plat as the reason for it.
Accompanied by officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and Karnataka Compost Development Corporation, Mr. Adi directed the officials to take steps to ensure the the plant does not receive mixed waste or dry waste. He also directed KSPCB inspectors to frequently check the pollution level. Noticing huge piles of plastic waste dumped at the quarry inside the plant, he ordered officials to clear it immediately.
