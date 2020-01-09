Additional security deployed at Jyoti Nivas College

Additional police personnel were deployed at Jyoti Nivas College on Thursday, a day after some students and BJP workers got into a verbal altercation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“We are inquiring into incident. However, everything is normal and the college is functioning as usual,” said Isha Pant, DCP (South East). She added that the police will not be taking suo motu action as there is nothing cognizable. “If the college files a complaint, we will take up a case.”

A video of an argument between a few students and some BJP workers surfaced on social media on Wednesday. “BJP workers put up a banner supporting the CAA. They were asking passers-by to sign it. Some of our students, like many others in this country, are against the CAA,” said a lecturer.

MLA Ramalinga Reddy visited the college this morning and assured students of their safety.