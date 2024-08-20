Additional ramps, underpasses, and RUBs planned to decongest Hebbal junction in Bengaluru

To alleviate the traffic woes in Hebbal, the Urban Development Department (UDD) has instructed civic agencies to construct additional ramps to the Hebbal flyover. Also, there are plans to construct Railway Under Bridges (RUB) on the roads parallel to Airport Road to reduce overcrowding on Ballari Road.

A 3.3 km congestion in Hebbal due to waterlogging on Monday, August 19, led to many motorists getting stuck for hours on the road. Even on Tuesday, August 20, the BTP gave out advisories asking people to take alternate routes after Hebbal flyover and the roads leading up to it was yet again inundated following a spell of rain.

After the traffic fiasco in Hebbal on Monday, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department (UDD) S.R. Umashankar chaired a meeting with all the civic agencies concerned – Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) — to discuss short term and long term solutions for the junction.

“On Monday, it rained around two centimetres in just a few minutes, and hence the situation was bad. The stout of the pipe on top of the flyover through which water has to go out was clogged and has been cleared. Now, I have instructed that an official should continuously monitor it to ensure that it does not get clogged again,” said Mr. Umashankar.

He said the new concrete road being constructed under the flyover is expected to open in the next 10-15 days and will provide an additional lane for the traffic coming from the airport. “I have also instructed the BDA officials to finish the ongoing work on additional flyover ramp soon,” he said.

While these are short-term/temporary measures, another flyover ramp connecting KR Puram to the airport road, an underpass from Bhadrappa Layout side to Hebbal junction, and another ramp from the airport side to Mehkri Circle side are some of the long-term plans as per the masterplan for Hebbal junction.

“I have asked BDA to make a DPR about the KR Puram ramp towards the airport and it will be completed in one or two years. Hebbal flyover just has two lanes now towards Mehkri Circle and if two more lanes are added, then traffic flow will be smooth,” Mr. Umashankar told The Hindu.

He also said that as a way to decongest Ballari Road, the civic agencies will also be looking at directing airport traffic to roads like Tannery Road, Thanisandra Road, HRBR Layout, and Nagawara Roads. “Railway lines run parallel to these roads in a few spots, and we need to construct RUBs there so that they can serve as alternate roads to connect to Outer Ring Road (ORR) and other parts of the city from airport.”