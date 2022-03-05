Adam Bidappa arrested for harassing actress

The Indiranagar police on Friday arrested Adam Bidapa, son of fashion choreographer and stylist, Prasad Bidapa, for allegedly harassing a Kannada film actress. The police tracked him down to his house in Kodagu and arrested him. In her complaint filed, the actress stated that Bidapa had sent her lewd and abusive messages on WhatsApp.

He was charged under various sections of the IT Act as well as under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and remanded in judicial custody.