Adalat in Bengaluru to highlight plight of farmers

As part of the ‘Nammoora Bhoomi Namagirali’ campaign by farmers and other like-minded people, a State-level adalat will be organised on Saturday to highlight the plight of farmer families who have lost their lands and the likely impact of amendments made to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act in the future.

According to a release, farmers from across the State who have lost their lands to various projects such as dams, roads, solar parks, mines and so on, small farmers and workers who have never been able to own lands, and farmers who have been forced to abandon agriculture and sell their land will share their experiences. As many as 24 testimonials will be presented at adalat.

The adalat will be held at Ashirwad, St. Mark’s Road, between 10 a.m and 5.30 p.m.