Actor Sudharani claims her niece was denied treatment by hospital

Kannada actor Sudharani has alleged that her 32-year-old niece was denied treatment and was made to wait at the gate of a private hospital in Seshadripuram for more than an hour on Monday night. The charge, however, has been denied by the hospital.

The actor said her brother’s daughter, who has a history of kidney stones, suddenly developed excruciating pain on Monday night. “She was rushed to Apollo Hospitals at Seshadripuram. But to our shock, she was denied entry and was made to wait at the gate for an hour,” she told presspersons. “Are they not supposed to at least give basic first aid and stabilise the patients who come to the Emergency?” she asked. She said her niece was taken in only after she spoke to Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and he intervened.

However, the hospital’s medical superintendent N. Umesh shot down the suggestion that the patient was denied entry. “She was brought at 12.19 a.m. and after the regular screening at the entrance, she was taken in at 12.28 a.m. and administered IV fluids. As she also displayed COVID-19 symptoms and the hospital did not have an ICU with ventilator bed, we informed the family to look for an ICU bed at another hospital. The patient was in the triage area for four hours and was shifted by the family to another hospital after they got a bed,” he said.

“They told us it was kidney stone pain. But she also had fever, shortness of breath, and her oxygen saturation was 80%. If we do not have an ICU bed with ventilator, how can we accommodate the patient?” he asked, adding that the hospital’s CCTV footage would disprove the actor’s allegations.

After news of this incident broke, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar took to Twitter to warn the private hospital. He tweeted, “I saw the reports about the delay in the treatment of actress Sudharani’s niece when she was taken to Apollo Hospitals ar Seshadripuram due to some health issues. Not just her, but any common man should not face this kind of a situation. Disciplinary action will be taken against that private hospital.”

Health Minister B. Sriramulu also warned the hospital of action. “The State government has been repeatedly warning private hospitals of action if any patient is denied treatment.”