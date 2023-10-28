ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sudeep fans’ FB page hacked

October 28, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The South division cybercrime police on Friday registered a case against unknown people for hacking Kannada film actor Sudeep fans’ Facebook page and uploading objectionable pictures.

Based on a complaint filed by Vishwanath K.C., the police charged the accused under various sections of the IT Act, 2000, cheating and impersonation under the IPC further investigations.

Vishwanath, who is one of the four administrators for the ‘Karnataka Kicchaa Sudeep Fans Association Facebook page, was operating the page since July 2011. Recently, he received a message in his inbox saying ‘Page appeal violation’. Thinking that the message alert was from Facebook, Vishwanath clicked the link and followed the steps only to realise that the page had been hacked and indecent photos were uploaded. The police are trying to track down the accused to ascertain the reason behind the hacking and uploading the photographs.

