Actor Ragini Dwivedi’s bail application denied

CCB make one more arrest

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi’s bail application was rejected by the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. She will remain in police custody for another five days.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is probing the high-profile drug racket linked to the Kannada film industry, in its submission to the court, said that Ragini had not cooperated with them.

“We have gathered more information about her involvement in the racket and need to question her in detail. Considering this, the court granted five days’ custody,” said a senior police official.

The actress' family, however, claimed that the police have no evidence against Ragini, and that their daughter is being implicated in a false case. Her parents told the media that the CCB did not have any material evidence against her. She did not give any confessional statement, they alleged.

The CCB has detained her driver for questioning. “We have retrieved the data deleted from her phone. She had conversations with drug dealers frequently,” said the police official.

Drug dealer arrested

The CCB on Wednesday arrested a peddler from Kerala on Monday. According to the police, the name of the accused, Niyaz, kept cropping up during the course of the investigation and while they were analysing call record analysis.

“Niyaz was in constant touch with Ragini Dwivedi and other accused in the case, including Viren Khanna who is a party organiser based in Delhi,” said a senior police official.