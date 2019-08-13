Actor involved in road rage incident

Kannada actor Komal was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with a motorcycle rider at Malleswaram on Tuesday evening. A video of the incident, recorded by a passer-by, went viral on social media. The video clearly shows the actor and the bike rider assaulting each other, with the actor slapping the man first.

Acting on a complaint by Komal, Malleswaram police registered an FIR against the biker Vijay.

“We will collect the video and take action against the actor as well if it shows that Komal assaulted the biker first,” said N. Shashi Kumar, DCP (North).

Komal was on his way to drop his daughter for tuition when he got stuck in a traffic jam at the railway underpass in Sriramapuram near Sampige theatre. A biker reportedly took objection to Komal blocking the way and got into an argument with him. At one point, Komal is seen slapping the biker.

Actor and BJP politician Jaggesh, elder brother of Komal, tweeted alleging his brother was assaulted by a drunk biker to impress his girlfriend who was with him. “There are police to put a stop to such rowdyism,” he tweeted.