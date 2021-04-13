Actor files complaint against cafe owner

13 April 2021 08:45 IST

Film actor Nikki Galrani has filed a cheating complaint against the owner of a cafe in Koramangala.

In her complaint filed on Saturday, she claimed to have invested ₹50 lakh in the cafe owned by Nikhil Hegde in 2016 on the basis of an MoU. As per the agreement, Nikhil had promised to pay ₹1 lakh as her share of the profit every month. But he neither paid the amount nor returned the investment, she said in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked Nikhil Hegde for cheating.

