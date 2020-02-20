Actor Darshan’s neighbours file cases against him and fans for damaging houses and cars

Neighbours of Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa in Ideal Homes Township, R.R. Nagar, have filed complaints with the police alleging that their houses and vehicles were damaged by unruly fans during his birthday celebrations from Saturday night to Sunday evening.

Based on the complaints, the R.R. Nagar police have filed at least three FIRs against Darshan and the organisers of the birthday party.

M.C. Shyamshukha, a 70-year-old resident, said that thousands of fans gathered outside the actor’s house on Saturday night, created a ruckus and broke flower pots in his compound.

Subbaraju Gupta, 70, told the police that the crowd scaled his wall and damaged the garden. Another neighbour, Ramprasad, 54, found that his car had been damaged as people had climbed on it. The cost of repairs: ₹40,000.

Residents alleged that there were no proper barricades to control the fans.

“In their complaints, they alleged that the organisers had not made proper arrangements for the thousands of fans who thronged the actor’s house.

“We were threatened when we tried to object to their behaviour,” they alleged.

A constable attached to the Jnanabharathi police station was allegedly attacked by the actor’s fans while he was trying to manage the crowd.

Based on the complaints, the police booked Darshan and the organisers under Section 427 (mischief causing damage).