‘Actor Darshan neither suffered food poison nor lacked nutritious food in prison’  

Actor Darshan is not facing any issue of food poisoning or lack of nutritious food in Bengaluru Central Prison; it has been stated in an order passed by the Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services), rejecting the actor’s plea for food from home and other facilities at his personal expenses.

The copy of the order passed by the Director General (Prisons & Correctional Services), Malini Krishnamoorthy, was submitted before the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday (August 20) during the hearing of Mr. Darshan’s petition, in which he had questioned the magistrate court’s order of rejecting his plea for home food.

During the pendency of his petition, the High Court had asked the prison authorities to decide on his plea as by that time, the actor had submitted a separate written request for home food with the prison head.

It has been stated in DG’s order, passed on August 14, that the actor had suffered from viral fever for which he was effectively treated, and he had developed body pain related to the fever for some time and additional nutritious food, including Calcium and VitaminD3 supplements, was given to him for this purpose based on the advice by prison doctors.

Also, it has been indicated in DG’s order that the actor had undergone certain treatment for his back pain-related health issue earlier, and there is persisting pain related to it, for which proper treatment is being provided to him.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, before whom the petition came up for hearing, adjourned further hearing as the actor’s advocate said that they are yet to get the copy of the order passed by the DG.

The actor is lodged in the prison after his arrest in a murder case in June.