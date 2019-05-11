Bengaluru

Actor accused of not paying rent

more-in

Kannada film actor Aditya is in the dock for allegedly threatening his landlord when the latter asked him to pay his rental dues. Though the Sadashivanagar police have taken up a complaint filed by the landlord, Prasanna, they are treating it as a non-cognisable case.

The actor, son of film director Rajendra Singh Babu, has been renting the first floor of a house in RMV Extension for the past four years, said the police. “The family agreed to pay ₹40,000 as rent which would be hiked by 5% every year,” said the police.

According to Mr. Prasanna, Aditya stopped paying rent for the past few months and threatened him when he asked for it. However, the police believe there is more to this story.

“Our inquiries have revealed that the landlord wanted the family to vacate the house immediately, but they sought one month’s time,” said the police.

Aditya and his family also approached the court and got a stay order.

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
police
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2019 1:26:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/actor-accused-of-not-paying-rent/article27098798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story