Activities to promote Kannada in Kalyana Karnataka take a back seat as funds dry up

Over the last six months, Kannada promotion and development activities in 21 border taluks in five districts of Kalyana Karnataka (KK) region have been affected as funds have not been released by the agency tasked to fund them.

One-crore to each taluk

As much as ₹1 crore for each taluk – to be fixed by the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board - has been sought by the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority early this year from the Kalaburagi-based Kalyana Karnataka Manava Sampanmoola, Krishi Matthu Samskrithika Sangha, which is under the Planning Department.

This was after the budgetary allocation to the authority was found to be meagre and the Finance Department (FD) asked the authority to seek funds from the sangha to take up activities in KK region. The money is to be spent in 21 taluks in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, and Ballari districts.

Kannada programmes conducted by registered organisations, building classrooms, and infrastructure would receive funds.

In fact, the budgetary allocation to the authority has declined since 2019-2020, when it received the highest ever allocation of ₹79 crore. Since then it has received ₹25 crore in 2020-2021, ₹15.14 crore in 2021-2022, and ₹15.14 crore in 2022-2023.

“Despite multiple reminders, the money has not been received. The request should have been included as part of the action plan of the sangha and the money had to be released by now. Nothing so far has been heard,” a government source said.

A reminder letter to the sangha by the authority in the last week of September pointed out that information about neither the release of money nor the action plan had been shared, and that several complaints about the same had been received from people and leaders from the KK region.

Meanwhile, this year, due to lack of funds, the authority has stopped receiving applications for financial assistance to build schoolrooms, libraries, bhavans, and other infrastructure. It also excluded Bidar and Kalaburgi districts for benefits since large grants were made in 2021-2022 and many organisations have not spent the money yet.

Sources in the government point out that ₹158 crore worth of proposals received during 2021-2022 has been pending before the authority.