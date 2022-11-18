Activists want Railway Minister to take steps to expedite suburban rail projects

November 18, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Five months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the suburban rail project and assured Bengalureans that the project will be a reality in 40 months. Cut to the present and rail activists say that the project is yet to get the boost it requires. They are now hoping that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s visit to the city will help resolve the issues that are delaying implementation of the 148-km suburban rail network.

After landing at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Saturday, the Minister is scheduled to visit the Airport halt station built on the boundary of the airport premises. The station has been operational since January 2021 but remains underutilised due to poor patronage for the existing train services.

When the suburban rail project was sanctioned by the Union government in 2020, the implementing agency — the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd. (KRIDE) — was directed to implement the 41-km Majestic – Devanahalli line that also links the KIA on priority. However, the agency has decided to implement Baiyappanahalli – Chikkabanavara line in the first phase.

Convener of Citizens for Citizens Rajkumar Dugar said, “There is a need to take a drastic measure to make suburban rail link to the airport a reality. Terminal II is all set to be opened for commercial operations without a mass transit system from the city to the airport, and airport commuting will become a crisis soon. Existing MEMU train services to the airport are seeing poor patronage owing to various issues, including very low punctuality, and the BIAL has not yet succeeded in persuading even a small number of 28,000 people working at the airport to use the train services. There is an urgent need to take up the suburban rail project in the interest of thousands of people travelling to the airport.”

Rail activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar said the KRIDE should float tenders for other corridors proposed under suburban rail projects, including the Majestic – Airport line. “Existing hurdles to implement Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara line have to be cleared. On other hand, projects related to South Western Railway (SWR) such as automatic signalling systems and others have to be fast-tracked,” he added.

On Saturday, the Railway Minister is scheduled to meet with the Chief Minister to discuss the railway projects in the State.

Sources in the SWR said, “Along with railway-related projects, the Minister is likely to review the status of the suburban rail project in the city and give directions to the authorities concerned to expedite the project.”

An official of the KRIDE said that at Hebbal, the contractor of the Baiyappanahalli – Chikkabanavara corridor has started soil testing and other works and the process of availing of loans from the international financial agency had reached an advanced stage. The official added that the tenders for the rest of the corridors would be floated in phases.