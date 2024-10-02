GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Activists stage a protest, question restrictions on the right to protest

Along with members of the Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Vedike, they held placards that said, ‘What would Gandhi have said about the restriction of the right to protest?’

Published - October 02, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a unique way to mark Gandhi Jayanti, members of the Horaatada Hakkigagi Janandolana, a coalition of progressive organisations and individuals, staged a demonstration at the Gandhi Memorial in Jyothi Vriksh at Lalit Hotel on Wednesday, October 2, to draw attention to the restrictions on the right to freedom of assembly in Bengaluru.

Along with members of the Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Vedike, they held placards that said, “What would Gandhi have said about the restriction of the right to protest?” Another placard read, “Bengaluru police would have arrested me if I protested against the British today” The activists addressed a prayer meeting which is held every year at the memorial.

Integral right in democracy

“It is not just protests which are restricted, but all types of public actions are policed in Bengaluru,” said Aishwarya R. from People’s Union for Civil Liberties. Madhu Bhushan, a women’s rights activist said that such restrictions on freedom of assembly affect every group in the city. Geeta Menon of Stree Jagruti Samiti said that even in a shocking case like the RG Kar rape and murder, which got citizens to take to the streets across India, people in Bengaluru were not allowed to protest.

