Activists demand the right to protest beyond Freedom Park

Published - September 12, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

An open letter to the Chief Minister gather 565 signatures of concerned citizens and activists

The Hindu Bureau

Ramachandra Guha, Vimala K.S., along with other activists addressing a press conference regarding International Day of Democracy and the denial of the Right to protest to Bangaloreans in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 12. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Horaatada Hakkigagi Janandolana has demanded that the Chief Minister announce the withdrawal of the order restricting protests to Freedom Park by September 15, celebrated as International Day of Democracy.

At a press conference on Thursday, September 12, Maitreyi K., advocate, AILAJ said that their open letter to the CM gathered 565 signatures of concerned citizens and activists. “This is not just about the restriction of protests to Freedom Park, but a series of incidents in which the police have abused their power and shut down any public actions such as pamphleteering, candlelight vigils, or film screenings. We also demand the immediate withdrawal of the FIRs and cases against peaceful protestors and an inquiry into the incidents of police violence,” she said.

Some of the signatories to the open letter are author and historian Ramachandra Guha, renowned Kannada writer Vijayamma, and senior writer and former chairperson of Karnataka Nataka Akademi K. Marulasiddappa.

K.S. Vimala of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane, said, “Democracy is not just about voting, but it is about fulfilling your fundamental duties and fighting for your constitutional rights. Freedom Park was once a Central Jail. Now they are forcing us to protest there, and are deciding what we can protest about. As an activist who has worked for decades in the women’s rights movement, neither my organisation nor I can decide when and where we can protest, but it is the City Police.”

Mr. Guha said, “I need not remind you, that our country was founded because of the exercise of the right to protest. Under the pretext of preventing traffic congestion, one cannot violate this fundamental right. Protests have taken place in Town Hall, Maurya Circle, Mysore Bank Circle and Anand Rao circle without disturbing traffic. Now they are forcing us into a corner in ‘Unfreedom Park’ or ‘Freedom-Hidden-Away Park’.”

Horaatada Hakkigagi Janandolana comprises labour rights groups, gender rights groups, Dalit groups, student and youth activist organisations, environmental activist groups, human rights and civil liberties organisations, among others. They ran a two week online campaign and an offline campaign to interact with Bengalureans and collect people’s signatures for the open letter to the Chief Minister.

