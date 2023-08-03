Activists, commuters give thumbs up to govt’s taxi and auto booking app proposal

August 03, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government's plan to create a taxi and auto booking app has garnered positive responses from activists and commuters. While the move is seen as a much-needed improvement to the transportation system, there are calls for the government to consult stakeholders before moving forward with the initiative.

Ravi Krishna, a regular commuter from BTM Layout, expressed his support for the initiative, stating, "This is a much-needed move. We need more players in the market to avoid the existing duopoly. The surge pricing issue should also be addressed as it can be quite expensive, sometimes even exceeding the airfare for an airport drop. Additionally, many drivers have raised concerns about the high commission charged by cab aggregators."

Shilpa Rao, from HSR Layout, also lauded the decision, emphasising the significance of maintaining the app’s credibility. “It’s a good move, but the government needs to take strict action against any misuse of the app. Furthermore, we should explore options like shared cabs, shared autos, and bike taxis to address the last-mile connectivity issues faced by commuters,” she commented.

Gururaj Kumar, another commuter from Baiappanahalli, voiced concerns about the harassment by auto drivers and their refusal to use meters, which leads passengers to depend upon private aggregators. He suggested that the government should take action to ensure auto drivers comply with using meters.

Activists emphasized the app’s potential but insisted on stakeholder consultation. Vinay Sreenivasa, member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike, suggested that while the idea holds promise, the government must consult with auto drivers to ensure a smooth implementation.

Tara Krishnaswamy, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru, noted: "This idea can be beneficial for both passengers and drivers. Drivers could potentially earn 20-30% more compared to private aggregators and have the freedom to accept rides. It could also ease the longstanding issues of kerb-side taxis in Bengaluru, the non-metered autos. Kerala has already implemented a similar system, and it has been successful."

In 2022, the Kerala government introduced ‘Kerala Savari,’ the country’s first online taxi service owned by a State government.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had earlier said that the government had decided to develop an app similar to private cab aggregators since auto and cab drivers have been facing many issues.

T.M. Rudramurthy, General Secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union of Bengaluru, welcomed the government’s decision. “We already run the successful Namma Yatri app. The government’s plan for an auto and taxi aggregator will further help auto drivers, as there is a huge demand for urban transport in Bengaluru,” he said.

