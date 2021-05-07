Active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breach 5 lakh mark

As of May 6, Bengaluru accounts for over 3 lakh active cases

Active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the five-lakh mark on Thursday, touching 5,17,075. As many as 1,12,007 active cases have been added since May 1.

Over 91% (4,71,968) of the total active caseload was reported in the last one month alone, from April 6.

From 2,62,162 active cases on April 25, the number touched 4,05,068 on May 1. Within six days, the number has crossed five lakh. This is more than a four-fold rise from the highest active cases (1,20,270) reported last October during the first wave.

With 3,32,732 active cases, Bengaluru Urban district has over 64% of the total active caseload in the State.

The daily tests, which hovered around 1.77 lakh till May 1, have reduced since May 2, and have been hovering around 1.5 lakh for the last three days.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 49,058 new cases, taking the total to 17,90,104. With 328 deaths, the toll rose to 17,212.