Active cases cross 500; 158 new COVID cases

December 29, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - Bengaluru

Active cases in Karnataka cross the 500-mark after months. With 158 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in the State touched 40,89,922 and active cases rose to 568 as of Thursday. Bengaluru alone has 414 of the 568 active cases.

As many as 8,350 COVID tests were done in the last 24 hours of which 6,346 were RTPCR tests. With this, the test positivity rate stood at 1.89%. Of the 568 active cases, 514 are under home isolation. Of the remaining 54 who are hospitalised, 14 are being treated in ICUs.

Genome sequencing

The State has so far sent 247 samples for genome sequencing. Of these results, 60 samples have been received till date. While JN.1 variant has been detected in 57% (34) of the 60 samples, 30% are infected with the XBB variant. The remaining samples have been detected with other existing variants in circulation, officials said.

