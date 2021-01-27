Active caseload in State halved in a month

Mysuru

27 January 2021 23:29 IST

Trend of decline in COVID-19 cases observed in all districts except Chitradurga

The active COVID-19 caseload in Karnataka has halved during the last one month amid the continuing downslide in the rate of fresh infections in the country.

Though the decline in active cases in the State began in mid-October after reaching 1.2 lakh, the number actually halved during the last one month from 13,394 reported on December 26 to 6,633 on January 26, marking a dip by 50%.

The trend of declining active COVID-19 cases has been observed in all districts of the State except Chitradurga, which has reported a marginal rise from 155 cases on December 26 to 165 on January 26. The active cases in Chitradurga too had slumped to 135 on January 12 before climbing to 165.

Advertising

Advertising

The huge decrease in active COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru Urban has contributed substantially to the overall decline in cases across the State.

The active cases in Bengaluru Urban had more than halved from 8,795 on December 26 to 4,264 on January 26.

Districts like Mysuru, Kodagu and Chickballapur, which had reported a marginal increase in active cases during December, too had shown a decline during the last one month.

Daily recovery rate

The decline in active cases comes amid a corresponding dip in the number of daily infections and a good daily recovery rate even as the authorities have taken up a vaccination drive.

The number of fresh cases reported daily have barely crossed 1,000 in the State since the last week of December, while the recoveries are more than matching the fresh infections.

While the number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in the State during the last one month was 21,610, the number of recoveries during the period stood at 28,218. However, the total positive cases went up in the State from 9,15,345 cases on December 26 to 9,36,955 on January 26. The number of recoveries during the last one month went up from 8,89,881 on December 26 to 9,18,099 on January 26.

The State, however, recorded a total of 153 deaths due to COVID-19 during the last one month with the overall total deaths going up from 12,051 on December 26 to 12,204 on January 26.