Action ordered against Karnataka private schools opening early

All schools in the State, which are registered under the Karnataka Education Act, should work for five-and-a-half-hours regularly and half-a-day every Saturday. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction (DPI), has ordered officers to take necessary action against private schools which are opening early.

According to this rule, in Bengaluru the schools should start between 8 a.m and 8.30 a.m. However, some private schools are opening earlier like 7 a.m to 7.30 a.m.

Many parents and organisations had complained to the department against the early classes and the lack of action by officials against such schools.

“Some parents brought these incidents to the Chief Minister’s attention and described the children’s mental torture and were seeking some compensation from the government. This is a shameful thing,” the Commissioner mentioned in the circular.

He also warned officers of action in case of negligence.

“Therefore, the under officers should visit the schools regularly and check up the school working hours and report to the higher officers. If any rules violations come to notice, immediately take necessary action against the school,” he said in the circular.

However, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has written a letter to B.C. Nagesh, Minister of School Education and Literacy, about the confusion of the school hours.

D. Shashikumar, general secretary of KAMS, told The Hindu, “Most of the private schools in Bengaluru start schools around 9 a.m. The Commissioner has not mentioned any particular schools which are violating the rules. We request the department to resolve this confusion”.