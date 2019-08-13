‘Action initiated against police officers for lapse in probe’

The State government on Tuesday told the Karnataka High Court that the then inspector of Siddapura police station has been suspended, and action is being contemplated against the then Assistant Commissioner of Police Kengeri sub-division and inspector of Kengeri police station in connection with lapses in the probe into two cases related to sexual assault on six minor girls in an orphanage at Kengeri in March this year.

These submissions were made before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, which had sought transfer of the cases to the Criminal Investigation Department from Kengeri police station.

Then inspector of Siddapura police station, Krishnamurthy, was suspended for alleged lapses in the probe based on a complaint by the Superintendent of the Government Children Home for Girls. The superintendent had written to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) about some unidentified persons creating a scene outside the home and enquiring about six girls, who were lodged in the home after being rescued from the orphanage.

The action proposed against the then ACP and the inspector were related to lapses in the probe into a complaint of sexual assault, as it was noticed by the court that there was delay in subjecting the victims to a medical examination.

Meanwhile, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out to the court that accused J. Jagannatha was running the orphanage without registering it, and there was a similar case of sexual assault registered against him in 2004. The police should have verified these aspects as a serial offender cannot be allowed to run an orphanage. The counsel also pointed out to failure at several stages on the part of the Child Welfare Committee in following the procedure laid down by law.

Noticing several lapses and that the approach of the authorities was casual in such a serious case, the bench adjourned further hearing till August 16 asking the State to submit a report on the mental health conditions of the victims as directed earlier.