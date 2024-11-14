 />
Action initiated against apartment for connecting sanitary line to Cauvery pipeline

Published - November 14, 2024 06:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has initiated action against the owner of the Royal Bliss Apartment in Hegde Nagar, Thanisandra, for illegally connecting the apartment’s sanitary line to the Cauvery V Stage water supply pipeline.

“This misuse of public resources for personal benefit is unacceptable,” said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar. He directed officials to file a criminal case and a civil suit to recover losses incurred by the board. He also urged an accelerated crackdown on unauthorised sewage connections citywide, warning that violators would face criminal charges.

The illegal connection came to light after residents reported damage to properties on Tuesday (November 12) night. This followed a sudden surge from the Cauvery pipeline.

“Investigations revealed that the owner of the Royal Bliss Apartment had unlawfully linked the sanitary line to the Cauvery pipeline, concealing the connection with concrete,” a BWSSB statement said.

The pipeline, designed to handle high pressure of up to 12 kg per square centimetre, burst under the strain, causing extensive damage and wasting a significant volume of clean drinking water transported from 160 km away, the board said.

“The damaged pipeline has since been cleaned, disinfected, and is ready to be handed over to the management department for water to be served to 110 villages,” it further said.

Published - November 14, 2024 06:35 am IST

