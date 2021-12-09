Act on dog, cattle menace in Cubbon Park: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday asked the State government and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to look into the issue of dog and cattle menace in Cubbon Park, while pointing out that people are allowed to bring their pets as well as feed stray dogs inside the park without any restrictions.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the oral direction in this regard during the hearing of a PIL petition on the issue of alleged illegal constructions in the Cubbon Park area.

Chief Justice said the court would take up the issue in a suo motu proceedings if the authorities fail to act on their own while pointing out that stray dogs are ferocious if they are fed by the users of the park. Pet owners don’t even leash their dogs inside the park, he pointed out. On litter by dogs inside park, the Chief Justice said he had seen a man removing his dog’s poop from the pavement in a plastic bag when he had visited a European country.

Meanwhile, some of the advocates pointed out to the court that even cattle were allowed to graze inside the park. At this stage, counsel representing the Government assured the court that the authorities concerned would take appropriate action on the issues pointed out by the court.