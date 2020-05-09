Bengaluru

ACP, two inspectors suspended

The Home Department on Saturday suspended Prabhushankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Fraud and Misappropriation Wing, Central Crime Branch, who has been accused of taking a bribe from cigarette distributors during the lockdown. Two inspectors were suspended by City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao for allegedly colluding with the ACP.

On Friday, the CCB submitted a report to the State police chief recommending that stringent action be taken against the ACP after they recovered ₹25 lakh from him. “Inspectors Ajay and Niranjankumar colluded with him to collect the bribe amount from the dealers on behalf of their senior. They were given a share of the money,” said a senior police officer.

