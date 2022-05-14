Acid attacker shot at while allegedly trying to flee

The incident took place when the perpetrator was being brought to Bengaluru

An acid attacker , who was arrested from Tiruvannamalai on Friday afternoon was shot in the leg and apprehended when he allegedly tried to flee from custody The incident took place when Nagesh Babu (34) was being brought to Bengaluru Saturday early morning.

A police team that arrested Nagesh Babu from Sri Ramansramam at Tiruvannamalai where he had taken shelter. Police claim he asked permission to relieve himself, when he allegedly tried to flee. When the police reportedly tried to apprehend him, he attacked head constable Mahadevaiah. Inspector Prashanth allegedly shot at his leg in self-defence. Both Nagesh Babu and head constable Mahadevaiah have been admitted in a hospital.

Nagesh Babu had thrown acid on a 25-year-old girl whom he had been stalking for seven years but had spurned his overtures in Sunkadakatte on April 28.

“I am happy that what I told my daughter to pacify her [the attacker being arrested] has become a reality today. They have shot at his leg. We are not happy with it. He should have been meted out a more severe punishment,” the girl’s father told the media on Saturday. The father said the girl was undergoing a fourth surgery on Saturday. “My daughter is being fed food through a pipe in her nose. I hope the man who did this to her doesn’t get away easily,” he said.