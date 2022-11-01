Acid attack victim promised government job

ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday promised a government job to an acid attack victim, who approached him for help in finding job and also a house.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
The woman met the Chief Minister near his residence on Tuesday following which Mr. Bommai directed his officials to provide employment to the woman on compassionate grounds. While a monthly pension for acid attack victims has been hiked to ₹10,000, the woman had also sought a house. He would speak to Housing Minister on allotting one among 40,000 houses being built for the poor, he added.