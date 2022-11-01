Acid attack victim promised government job

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 01, 2022 19:57 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday promised a government job to an acid attack victim, who approached him for help in finding job and also a house.

The woman met the Chief Minister near his residence on Tuesday following which Mr. Bommai directed his officials to provide employment to the woman on compassionate grounds. While a monthly pension for acid attack victims has been hiked to ₹10,000, the woman had also sought a house. He would speak to Housing Minister on allotting one among 40,000 houses being built for the poor, he added.

