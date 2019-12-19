Acid attack on BMTC conductor

Two men on a scooter threw acid on a 35-year-old woman near her house in Bagalagunte on Thursday morning. According to the police, the woman, Indira, is a conductor with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and was on her way to work.

“We suspect the men were waiting for her. When she was passing by, they poured acid on her and fled from the spot,” said the police. Moments after the attack, Indira felt her body burning and started shouting for help, attracting the attention of passers-by.

They took her to a hospital where, according to the police, she is being treated for severe burn injuries on her face, neck and back. “She is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” said a senior police officer.

Senior police officers visited the spot where the attack took place. They are scanning CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the attackers.

According to the police, Indira hails from Sira in Tumakuru district. She has been working in the BMTC depot in Peenya for over a decade. Her husband is a BMTC driver. The couple live with their children in Havanur Layout.

“This is not the first time that she has been attacked. Around six months ago, unidentified men on a motorcycle tried to run her down while she was returing home from work. We suspect that the attacks are personal, and are waiting for Indira to recover to record her statement,” said the Peenya police.

Investigators are questioning her relatives, family and friends to find out the reason for the attacks, and whether they are connected.