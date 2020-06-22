Accused tests positive for COVID-19

22 June 2020 22:09 IST

Tilak Nagar police station was sanitised

A man accused of chain-snatching and stealing bikes has tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Tilak Nagar police had arrested the 35-year-old accused and recovered 65 gm of gold and three motorcycles from him.

As per the protocol, his swab was collected. The report came on Sunday stating that he had contracted COVID-19. Following the report, the entire police station was sanitised. Sources said that 12 police personnel had come in contact with him and are in quarantine.

The accused was arrested after allegedly snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman. During the investigation, the police found out that he was also involved in several instances of theft in Kalasipalya and Puttenahalli.

