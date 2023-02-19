ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in recent double murder case shot at by police, after they attacked constables

February 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the police, the accused, Vinay, 30, and Trimurthy, 27, are part of a six-member gang and were on the run, since committing the crime.

The Hindu Bureau

Vinay and Trimurthy at hospital after being shot at by the police after they attacked two constables.

The Doddabelavangala police shot at two accused in a double murder case and apprehended them on the city’s outskirts on Sunday morning. The duo had allegedly killed two youth over a trivial parking row at a local cricket tournament on February 17. The case had caused a public outcry and residents of the area had staged a protest, demanding stringent police action against the accused. 

They were found waiting near a railway crossing in Doddaballapur in the wee hours of Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by Doddabelavangala station inspector Harish, reached the spot and surrounded the area, the police claimed. 

When the police warned the duo to surrender, they allegedly attacked constables Hussain and Sunil. In retaliation, Mr. Harish opened fire at their legs, said the police.

The four injured [the two accused and the two constables] were taken to the hospital and they are said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to track down the other accused who are on the run, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, SP, Bengaluru Rural District, said. 

The prime accused in the case, Vinay, is the son of a former gram panchayat president of the area.

According to the police, he and his associates went to watch a cricket match at a public school ground on February 17. A heated argument ensued between two groups when Vinay tried to park his car inside the venue. A group that had gathered there damaged his car and forced him to flee.

Later, Vinay and Trimurthy noticed Bharath, an engineering graduate, and Prateek, a PU student, waiting at the bus stop wearing the tournament T-shirt.

According to the police, to avenge the humiliation at the ground, the accused allegedly attacked the duo and stabbed them repeatedly before fleeing the spot.

Bharath and Prateek were found in a pool of blood, and were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

