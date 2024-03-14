ADVERTISEMENT

Accused in pro-Pakistan slogan case granted bail

March 14, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday granted bail to the three accused in the pro-Pakistan sloganeering case registered by the Vidhana Soudha police during the victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain on March 4.

The accused, Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri district and his associates Muzammil from R.T. Nagar and Ilyaz from Delhi, were released on conditional bail to be present whenever required for investigation and not to disturb the witnesses.

The trio was arrested based on on FSL report, circumstantial evidence, and statements of the witnesses gathered at the event.

