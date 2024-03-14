GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in pro-Pakistan slogan case granted bail

March 14, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate on Thursday granted bail to the three accused in the pro-Pakistan sloganeering case registered by the Vidhana Soudha police during the victory celebrations of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain on March 4.

The accused, Mohammed Shafi Nashipudi from Byadagi in Haveri district and his associates Muzammil from R.T. Nagar and Ilyaz from Delhi, were released on conditional bail to be present whenever required for investigation and not to disturb the witnesses.

The trio was arrested based on on FSL report, circumstantial evidence, and statements of the witnesses gathered at the event.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.