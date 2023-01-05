Accused found dead in police custody; case to be handed over to CID

January 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 23-year-old labourer booked in a preparation for dacoity case and arrested by Cottonpet Police to execute a non-bailable warrant, was found dead in police custody in the early hours of Thursday, sparking outrage. While police have claimed it was a natural death, the case will be handed over to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe.

The deceased Vinod, a resident of Jali Mohalla was living with his mother along with three siblings and working as a coolie in KR Market.

Lakahman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, said that Vinod was booked for preparation of dacoity in 2017 along with four others and he was accused number 4. Recently, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant after he jumped bail and the police had secured his arrest. “After dinner, he went to sleep and was supposed to produce before the court on Thursday. The incident occurred came to light at around 3.45 a.m. when station house officer, during his routine check, found him lying motionless and rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead,” claimed Mr. Nimbargi. “As per the rules, a case of custodial death has been registered under Section 176 of Cr PC and following the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines, the case will be handed over to the CID for further investigations,” he added.

Meanwhile, his family members refused to buy that Vinod died a natural death, raised suspicions on the role of the police and demanded a detailed probe to ascertain the exact cause of death. ”The police are not even giving convincing reply and are claiming that Vinod died due to heart attack. They are not even allowing us to see the body and had taken away the lock of the mortuary. The police took away our mother in the early hours and did not even inform the other members of the family about the death till afternoon,” Kumaresh, elder brother of Vinod said.

Family members had refused to take the body unless their demands for a fair probe and an autopsy supervised by a magistrate were met. Amidst protests by family members, also supported by members of Slum Women Association, police convinced the family members to bury him Thursday night. An autopsy was conducted on his body and the report is awaited. Slum Women Association has demanded a probe by Karnataka State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes into the incident. Family members and other activists from the area have announced they will hold a protest on Friday, January 6, demanding a thorough probe and disciplinary action against police officials of Cottonpet Police Station.