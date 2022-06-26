Accidental fire in Bengaluru dargah, no one injured

Panic prevailed among the residents of Tannery Road for some time, when an accidental fire broke out at Mastani Dargah on Saturday night.

The caretaker and a few others present in the dargah rushed out to safety as the fire spread and alerted the fire control room. No one was injured in the mishap, the police said.

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with the jurisdictional D.J. Halli police, rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

The officials suspect that burning too much incense could have led to the fire. They are also not ruling out the possibility of a short-circuit causing the fire.

Traffic movement on the congested Tannery Road was disrupted for some time as people gathered outside the dargah as the fire was being put out.