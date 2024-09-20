Accident on ORR disrupts traffic during peak hours at Hebbal junction

A minor accident near Veerannapalya on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Friday (September 20, 2024) morning, threw traffic out of gear on the busy ORR during morning peak hours.

A speeding lorry crashed into an under construction metro pillar near Venkatam Cafe, Veerannapalya before Nagavara junction at around 7:30 am. The driver suffered minor injuries. This blocked the key road that sees high volumes of traffic during peak hours everyday, leading to a traffic pile up for hours.

“It took me more than an hour and a half to cross a small stretch of 1 km on ORR on a Friday morning. It was very frustrating. It was only later that we realised an accident was blocking the road,” said Sujay S, a techie and a regular commuter on the stretch.

M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru said the accident affected incoming traffic and the pile up was 1.4 kms long. He said they brought two earth movers and removed the lorry. The vehicles was cleared at around 9:00 am and later the pile up was cleared and there is a smooth flow of traffic, he said.

