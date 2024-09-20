ADVERTISEMENT

Accident on ORR disrupts traffic during peak hours at Hebbal junction

Published - September 20, 2024 12:22 pm IST - Bengaluru:

A speeding lorry crashed into an under construction metro pillar near Venkatam Cafe, Veerannapalya before Nagavara junction at around 7:30 am. T

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of an under construction metro pillar on the road leading to Hebbal, along the northern part of the Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru. Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A minor accident near Veerannapalya on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Friday (September 20, 2024) morning, threw traffic out of gear on the busy ORR during morning peak hours. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A speeding lorry crashed into an under construction metro pillar near Venkatam Cafe, Veerannapalya before Nagavara junction at around 7:30 am. The driver suffered minor injuries. This blocked the key road that sees high volumes of traffic during peak hours everyday, leading to a traffic pile up for hours. 

“It took me more than an hour and a half to cross a small stretch of 1 km on ORR on a Friday morning. It was very frustrating. It was only later that we realised an accident was blocking the road,” said Sujay S, a techie and a regular commuter on the stretch. 

M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru said the accident affected incoming traffic and the pile up was 1.4 kms long. He said they brought two earth movers and removed the lorry. The vehicles was cleared at around 9:00 am and later the pile up was cleared and there is a smooth flow of traffic, he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US