Access control charges at KSR railway station from Aug. 1

First seven minutes free for pick up and drop for cars, bikes

Get ready to pay for pick up and drop at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station from next month. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC), which manages the station, has decided to reintroduce ‘access control’ charges for pick up and at the station with effect from August 1.

Access control charge will be collected from vehicle owners picking up or dropping passengers at the main entrance of the station and Okalipuram side entrance. For the first seven minutes, no charges will be levied. Thereafter, for four-wheelers (both private and commercial vehicles), a charge of ₹25 will be collected for every subsequent five minutes. And for two-wheelers, ₹15 will be charged for every subsequent five minutes.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said that access control is being implemented to streamline traffic flow, make the station more pedestrian friendly, and reduce congestion.

Aneesh Hegde, chief PRO of SWR, said: “The KSR railway station is maintained by IRSDC, and SWR looks after operations of the trains. These access control charges, similar to what is charged at the airport, were introduced in 2019. After the outbreak of pandemic, it was temporarily stopped as the railways suspended train services across the country and stations had low seen reduced footfall. The charges are being re-introduced after a gap of almost one-and-a-half years. It will help managing traffic at the entry point. Those who want wait for longer periods, can park their vehicles at the designated parking lot.”