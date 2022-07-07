Bengaluru

ACB traps PA of Bescom Technical Director

Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday trapped the personal assistant of Technical Director of Bescom while allegedly accepting a bribe from an electrical contractor for an official favour.

The contractor had applied to get four transformers for a residential layout in Hoskote. The accused demanded ₹10,000 for each transformer, amounting to ₹40,000.

The contractor approached the ACB, based on which the officials trapped the accused Shanmukhappa red-handed while accepting the bribe.

According to the officials, Shanmukhappa retired in 2019 but continued to work on contract basis. He was booked under PC act for further investigations.


