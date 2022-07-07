ACB traps PA of Bescom Technical Director
Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday trapped the personal assistant of Technical Director of Bescom while allegedly accepting a bribe from an electrical contractor for an official favour.
The contractor had applied to get four transformers for a residential layout in Hoskote. The accused demanded ₹10,000 for each transformer, amounting to ₹40,000.
The contractor approached the ACB, based on which the officials trapped the accused Shanmukhappa red-handed while accepting the bribe.
According to the officials, Shanmukhappa retired in 2019 but continued to work on contract basis. He was booked under PC act for further investigations.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.